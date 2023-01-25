LIVESTREAM: Athena Brownfield funeral service in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KSWO) - A funeral service is being held for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield in Enid.

According to court documents, Athena’s guardian is accused of killing her at a home in Cyril on December 25, 2022.

Ivon Adams, the accused killer, is alleged to have buried her body on property he formerly owned north of Rush Springs in the early morning hours of December 26. His wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with two counts of Child Neglect.

Earlier this month, OSBI agents were searching that land for Athena when they said they found human remains. The remains were sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation of the identity but the OSBI has not publicly confirmed if the remains found were that of Athena.

