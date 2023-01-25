New York non-profit offers free books to children around the country

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Children in Oklahoma and across the country have a chance to receive free books from a literacy non-profit based in New York.

In celebration of Black History Month, Disney and DHL partnered with Hindi’s Libraries, a non-profit that distributes books to other non-profit organizations across America.

The group has seven thousand books waiting to be distributed, each one demonstrates themes of diverse cultures.

They’re 100 percent free with shipping covered as well. Organizers say their goal is to reach kids in all 50 states.

“Everyone age two and up already, they’re staring at a screen,” said co-founder Leslie Gang. “There’s something about holding a book, transporting yourself into that world, and learning basic reading skills. It’s a memory you can have, you know- if you’re sitting on the beach and you flip those pages, there’s something to be said for this organic memory, this bond.”

If you want to help Hindi’s Libraries reach their goal you can visit their website.

