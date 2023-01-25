Recovering from yesterday’s winter weather event with sunshine this afternoon | 1/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some saw more snow yesterday that others, and with the overnight temperatures hanging around or just slightly above the freezing mark, roads across Texoma when heading out the door will range from slick to wet to fully drivable. All roads should be in the clear to drive on by the late morning and early afternoon with temperatures getting back above freezing for all counties a couple hours after sunrise. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way for mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures today will be cool in the low/mid 40s depending on how much snow is still left on the ground. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will feature clear skies, allowing for radiative cooling to drop temperatures back below freezing around midnight. Lows tomorrow morning will be cold in low/mid 20s with light winds overnight out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Thankfully any frozen accumulation left on the roads should be fully melted by this afternoon, meaning that tonight’s freezing temperatures should not cause slick driving conditions for Thursday morning.

Tons of sunshine for Thursday and Friday as high temps will climb back into the upper 40s and mid 50s respectfully. Cloudy skies will build back in on Saturday with temperatures reaching the low 60s thanks to breezy winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

A cold front will swing through Saturday night into Sunday morning, sending temperatures plummeting early next week back into the low/mid 40s. Some models are hinting at our next weather system moving in sometime during the early-to-middle parts of next week, but exact timing is uncertain at this time. Precipitation type looks to at least include rain, some wintry precipitation would be possible as well. Based on what a couple models are suggesting, freezing rain and icing would be the biggest concern with this system, as this will have to be something we continue to monitor heading through the upcoming days.

