Temperatures becoming warmer over the next 3-days | 1/25PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We started the day with clouds and snow but ended it with sunshine and no snow! Northwest winds will remain light all evening long and with the clear skies expected temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

We’re looking at a fairly quiet weather pattern over the next 3-days. Look for mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

We become more zonal heading into the end of the week meaning temperatures will gradually climb back to average. Friday will see highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

High temperatures will climb back to above average by Saturday thanks to breezy southwest winds. Those winds will be at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 20s. Cloudy skies and highs soaring into the mid 60s! The next cold front on the 7-day forecast will move in late Saturday evening. This will halt the warming trend. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. This frontal passage is lacking moisture so we’ll stay dry, meaning no precipitation is expected. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another reinforcement of colder air will move into the area Monday. Highs following this colder airmass will support highs staying in the mid to upper 30s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With the colder temperatures overhead and a disturbance looking to move in from the west- primary precipitation type if any (which right now, there looks to be a trend of this option) would be sleet/ freezing rain.

A lot can change in the next 6 to 7 days and there’s plenty of uncertainty but I am including in the forecast low chances of freezing rain to highlight the possibility of impactful weather.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

