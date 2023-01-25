Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Run Series

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill recently started their 2023 Fort Sill Family MWR Run Series with their Polar Plunge 5k.

7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the run series as a whole, an upcoming road closure on post, and some valentine’s day specials for the community to take advantage of.

The MWR Run Series’ second event will be the Buffalo Soldiers Run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the 3-mile track on Fort Sill. It is open to the public as long as you have a visitor’s pass for Fort Sill, and it costs $35 to participate. The $35 will also include a t-shirt and medal.

You can register for the run series at the Welcome Center or the Fires Fitness Center on Fort Sill.

For water line repairs, a portion of Miner Road on Fort Sill will be closed from 7:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, and reopen at noon on Friday, February 3. The closure will start at the intersection of Miner Road and Currie Road and will run east to Bamford Hall Dining Facility.

Valentine’s Day might be over two weeks away, but now is the perfect time to take advantage of some specials. The Patriot Club will have a Valentine’s Day To-Go Charcuterie Board available for pre-order beginning on January 31. It will include a box of meats, cheeses, nuts, fruit, chocolate-covered strawberries, and more.

The Charcuterie Boards will be available for pickup from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. You can reserve a box until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.

The Twin Oaks Bowling Center is also offering a Sweetheart Special, which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 11. For $45, you can get two pairs of shoes, two large combo meals, and two hours of unlimited bowling. Plus, there will be opportunities to win a large teddy bear and a box of chocolates.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.