6th Annual Lawton RV and Boat Show returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV and Boat show is returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for the sixth year.

7News spoke with Don Miner, the event coordinator, about hosting the show each year, new additions this year, and how community members can make the most of their experience.

It will be held from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 5.

Admission for the event will be $8 at the door. However, for BOGO coupons, you can visit any Fort Sill Credit Union location, RV Connection, or Easton’s Marine. Children 12 and under get in free. One ticket will be good for admittance to all three days of the event.

The RV and Boat Show will feature all the latest models of new 2023 RVs, boats, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and outdoor equipment, all for a special price. There will also be various exhibitors from Oklahoma-based businesses.

For more information about the show, you can visit their website here.

