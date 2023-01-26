Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community meeting to discuss the future of Lawton lakes rescheduled

(FILE) The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its...
(FILE) The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled.

The meeting will now take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall.

Consultants have narrowed down what citizens chose from the previous meeting in October and will work to get a more specific plan on how to move forward in this final meeting.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a...
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase
In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.
Gag order now in place for trials connected to Athena Brownfield
The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They...
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out

Latest News

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
Hospital staff undergo active shooter training
Hospital staff undergo active shooter simulation
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
COURT DOCS: Possible motive discussed in Shane Chockpoyah murder
Roller-coaster of temperatures before we exit the month of January | 1/26 AM
Roller-coaster of temperatures before we exit the month of January | 1/26 AM