Community meeting to discuss the future of Lawton lakes rescheduled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled.

The meeting will now take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall.

Consultants have narrowed down what citizens chose from the previous meeting in October and will work to get a more specific plan on how to move forward in this final meeting.

