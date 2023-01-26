COURT DOCS: Possible motive discussed in Shane Chockpoyah murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have shed more light on the circumstances leading up to the death of Shane Chockpoyah.

The affadavit says the State Medical Examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as strangulation in early January.

According to investigators, once Chockpoyah had been identified by the M.E., they made contact with his parents who told them Chockpoyah was driving their 2023 Nissan SUV the last time they had seen him around Christmas Day. His mom also confirmed one of the blankets Chockpoyah was found wrapped in was one that was in the vehicle he was driving.

Lawton police were able to locate the SUV at an address on NW Morningside Drive but it was unoccupied.

As they continued investigating, police learned the vehicle had last been seen on December 31 at a Lawton motel on Cache Road. A male, later identified as Joshua Smith, and a female were seen in the vehicle but Chockpoyah was not around, according to the documents.

Paperwork says when more witnesses were interviewed, investigators learned Chockpoyah had last been seen with Smith around December 25 at a Lawton casino. Surveillance video reportedly confirmed these accounts.

Authorities spoke with one witness who allegedly said Smith told them Chockpoyah’s SUV “was going to be his.” The witness told police Smith came back at a later time and allegedly told them he killed Chockpoyah and “he got rid of Shane and the car was now his,” according to court documents.

Smith also allegedly said he was going to get the car in his name somehow and skip town.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses with different pieces of information including; they saw Chockpoyah dead inside Smith’s apartment, and Smith threatened them if they didn’t help move the body. Smith later allegedly admitted to one witness there was a dead body in the apartment and also allegedly “low key bragged” about killing Chockpoyah to another witness.

Smith is being held on several charges including Second Degree Murder and Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.