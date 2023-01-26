Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Family and friends gather to honor Athena Brownfield

Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday to honor Athena Brownfield
Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday to honor Athena Brownfield(KSWO)
By Diamond Hubbard
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family, friends, and many Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday for the funeral of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

The service started with sweet melodies, followed by a poem from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who spent countless hours searching for Athena

Oklahoma Senator Roger Thompson was in attendance, and gave remarks about Athena, even doing research on Athena’s favorite song, “Baby Shark.”

“What a song, and they come to that last verse, ‘safe at last, safe at last,’ “ he said. “I thought about how her favorite show and those last few words, I believe Athena was safe at last.”

William Nihart says Athena lived with him two years ago, before she went to the caregivers she was living with at the time of her death.

“Really hyper, really played a lot, she smiled constantly,” He said, “she was a really happy little girl”

Nihart said he would even sing baby shark with her.

“I would sing the sing the song I swear, but yeah, she was a precious little girl,” he said. “I am not going to lie, this crushes not only the community, but my brothers. This was a heart breaking tragedy. I wish it would have never happened.”

Nihart says he was in total shock when he learned Athena passed away, and didn’t think something like this could happen to someone he knew.

“When I found out it had something to do with someone I knew I was baffled and shocked,” he said. “I just thought she was missing I never thought it would end up like this.”

The funeral was funded through the donations of many generous supporters.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They...
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a...
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.
Gag order now in place for trials connected to Athena Brownfield

Latest News

Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
Temperatures becoming warmer over the next 3-days
Temperatures becoming warmer over the next 3-days | 1/25PM