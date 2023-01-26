Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hospital staff undergo active shooter simulation

Hospital staff undergo active shooter training
Hospital staff undergo active shooter training(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those visiting the Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday may have noticed some odd tape and noise as the hospital held the exercise portion of their active shooter training.

Women and Children’s Services Director Paula Griffith said, “So today we are having active shooter drills throughout the facility and they came to our area specifically because there have been instances in other facilities where there were angry people that came and participated in an active shooter event in the women and children’s services areas.”

The hosts of the training, HSS, say it’s not their goal to traumatize or over-stimulate staff, but give them opportunities to think through these situations in case they were to ever happen.

“You think, what would I be thinking if this was a real situation? You know, where would I be hiding, what would I be doing? And while you know it’s a drill and you can stay calm, you know if it was the real deal, what would you be thinking?” said Griffith.

The simulation in the hospital took place through different sections, allowing observers to see the options available to them for getting out of those scenarios.

“We hope an event like this never occurs, but in the event that it does we want everybody as prepared for it as possible. And you know, we’re all here to take care of patients, but, you know, in the end, it’s how can we get out so we can return back to those patients,” another participant, Michael Richey said. “I just appreciate that they’ve actually gone to this step to allow us to participate in an active drill like this. I think it’s something we should do on an annual basis. You know, because everything’s always changing and evolving, and you know scenarios are happening so I think it’s a good thing to do.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a...
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.
Gag order now in place for trials connected to Athena Brownfield
The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They...
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out

Latest News

CCMH staff sit through the class portion of active shooter training.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
West Texas Rehab Center in San Angelo
West Texas Rehab Center prepares for annual telethon
Reynolds Clinic receives and award for their outstanding services.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic receives award
Kallen getting fitted for a new set of orthotics
Patient fitted for orthotics at West Texas Rehab Center