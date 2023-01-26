Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death

Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in custody, charged with murder in connection to a body found in late December.

Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.

According to court documents, Smith strangled Chockpoyah and attempted to dispose of the body.

The documents allege that Smith was arrested and interviewed after several witnesses claimed to see him and Chockpoyah together before the murder.

Chockpoyahs’ body was discovered near the intersection of 7th street and SW Monroe avenue in Lawton on December 31st, 2022.

Smith is charged with one count of second degree murder, and one count of unlawful removal of dead body.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They...
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a...
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase
In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.
Gag order now in place for trials connected to Athena Brownfield
A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in...
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

Latest News

Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
Temperatures becoming warmer over the next 3-days
Temperatures becoming warmer over the next 3-days | 1/25PM
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Run Series
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Run Series