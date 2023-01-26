Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in custody, charged with murder in connection to a body found in late December.

Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.

According to court documents, Smith strangled Chockpoyah and attempted to dispose of the body.

The documents allege that Smith was arrested and interviewed after several witnesses claimed to see him and Chockpoyah together before the murder.

Chockpoyahs’ body was discovered near the intersection of 7th street and SW Monroe avenue in Lawton on December 31st, 2022.

Smith is charged with one count of second degree murder, and one count of unlawful removal of dead body.

His bond was set at $100,000.

