Roller-coaster of temperatures before we exit the month of January | 1/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today’s daytime planner will be very similar to yesterday, albeit with slightly warmer temperatures. The sun will traverse the sky without worry of being covered by clouds, heling us get quickly back above freezing shortly after sunrise and raise temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. While still below-average for this time of year, the sunny skies should make it feel warmer than it actually is. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Just like the daytime today will be similar to the daytime yesterday, tonight’s forecast will be similar to last night with clear skies, light westerly winds at 5-15 mph and temperatures falling below freezing into the upper 20s early tomorrow morning. Wind chills, much like this morning, will feel like the low/mid 20s.

Tomorrow will feature tons of sunshine yet again with the shifting of winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, helping to raise temperatures back to near-average in the mid/upper 50s. These high temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday into the low 60s through a combination of breezy winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and pre-frontal warming. This is despite the fact that Saturday will feature partly and mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through Saturday night, setting us up for a significant and sudden drop in temperatures early next week. A light chance for some showers will be possible for far southeastern areas in Texoma, but I expect most of us to stay dry.

The colder air will be felt quickly as lows on Sunday morning will fall down to the mid 20s, with high temps Sunday afternoon only rising into the low/mid 40s. Following that temperatures will continue to plummet, getting down to the mid/upper 30s for Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday and not expected to get back up into the 40s and 50s until Thursday and Friday of next week.

We are eyeing our next winter weather disturbance to move in during that timeframe of early-to-middle next week. While long-range models are showing agreement in terms of varying precipitation type and temperature trends, there is still some unknowns when it comes to the timing, coverage (both overall and of each precip. type) and total accumulations. We usually see variation and uncertainty among models when we are this far out (5-6 days), but the fact that we are already seeing moderate levels of guidance model confidence means that it’s not a bad idea to prepare already for what’s potentially to come. It is the opinion of the weather department that there is some more concern with this system (as opposed to the previous one) as it likely won’t be confined to just a single day and precipitation types include rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

