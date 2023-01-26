‘Think Ability’ community garden preparing for Valentines Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Think Ability community garden is getting ready to spread some Valentines cheer to the community.

Every year, organizers put together rose bouquets to purchase.

Volunteers are now hard at work assembling the gifts, and will deliver them once completed.

The annual event helps the garden raise funds to keep them going through the winter months, while bringing a smile to the community.

“It’s really exciting, it is the day the flowers hit, is the most exciting when the flowers come in in the boxes we get to unwrap all of those boxes and they are just beautiful and they smell wonderful,” Think Ability Manager Sheila DeCarlo said. “We’re put them in the water, you know, to try to hydrate it’s just a wonderful day. Everyone loves to see the flowers.”

The garden is accepting orders through to February 11, and they will deliver the bouquets the week of Valentines.

