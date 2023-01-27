Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Driver encounters close call after falling lumber impales windshield

Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of a dumpster truck, crashing into the...
Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of a dumpster truck, crashing into the passenger side windshield of the truck.(Source: Avon Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A driver was uninjured after a piece of lumber fell from a dumpster truck and crashed through the windshield of their pickup truck.

According to police, the white Chevrolet Silverado was in the left lane driving westbound on Interstate 90. The dumpster truck, owned by L&J Hauling, was also traveling westbound and was further ahead in the right lane.

Police said the driver of the pickup was fortunately unharmed after a piece of lumber impaled...
Police said the driver of the pickup was fortunately unharmed after a piece of lumber impaled the windshield. (Source: Avon Police)

Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of the dumpster, impaling the passenger side windshield of the Silverado.

The driver of the dumpster truck was unaware of the incident at the time, according to police. Witnesses were able to follow him and get information from the driver when he was made aware of the falling debris.

WOIO has reached out to L&J Hauling for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.
Gag order now in place for trials connected to Athena Brownfield

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author
A new Jeep is delivered to a dealership in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Friday, the...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
A long way up: the KSWO tower in Lawton is 458 ft. tall, while the tower in Grandfield is...
Issues watching 7News? Here’s why.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood