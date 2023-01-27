Enjoy the next couple of days as steep temperature drop-off arrives on Sunday | 1/27 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today will be filled with sunshine, sunshine, and whaddya know, more sunshine! We will continue our warming trend with highs today reaching above-average in the mid/upper 50s and even low 60s for North Texas. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Clear skies continue tonight with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. While morning lows tomorrow will be cool, they won’t be freezing like the last couple of mornings, only falling down to the mid 30s. Some clouds will begin to build in from the south just before daybreak.

Despite partly and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, Saturday will be the last warm day we will see for a while as breezy southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph will help raise temperatures into the low/mid 60s. A very light chance for some showers will be possible in far southeastern counties, but I expect most to remain dry.

A cold front will move in sometime between sunset and midnight on Saturday night, which will send temperatures careening back well-below average for Sunday. Most will be waking up to temperatures in the mid 20s on Sunday morning, only warming up to the low 40s in the afternoon with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

The freefall in temperatures won’t stop there as highs on Monday are expected to be in the low/mid 30s, with some places not even making it out of the freezing mark! That’s right, our morning temperatures outside today may be warmer than the high temperatures 3 days from now. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to see highs in the 30s with Thursday only making it back into the low 40s.

Along with the very cold temperatures, atmospheric moisture will be present as well. This means that winter precipitation will be possible as our next winter weather disturbance is looking to move in during the timeframe of early-to-middle next week. While long-range models are showing agreement in terms of varying precipitation type and temperature trends, there is still some unknowns when it comes to the timing, coverage (both overall and of each precip. type) and total accumulations. The difference between the winter weather we saw previously this week and what we could see next week is that it likely won’t be confined to just a single day (potentially lasting from as early as Monday to as late as Friday) and precipitation types won’t just be snow and rain, but also freezing rain and sleet. Given the concern with next week’s system, especially when the term “icing” is thrown around, it isn’t a bad idea to go ahead and prepare for what’s potentially to come.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.