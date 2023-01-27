Furry Friend Friday: Boxer Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Charlie, a 5-year-old boxer mix, who was handed over to animal welfare via owner release. Charlie took time to go around the station, introducing herself to everyone behind the scenes before the newscast. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 28.

Rodrick says adopting senior dogs is only $25, whereas everyday prices for adoptions are $65.

Lawton Animal Welfare will also host its Two Hearts Adoption event next weekend. All adoptions during this event are $20! It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

