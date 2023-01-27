Issues watching 7News? Here’s why.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News has heard from a few viewers having issues getting our channel recently, and we want to explain.

Last year’s ice storm damaged some of the equipment on our tower, and right now we’re fixing that by upgrading the line between the station and our transmitter in Grandfield. This has been delayed by weather, especially because we have to physically send people to climb up both towers (which are around 500 and 1,000 ft. tall, respectively).

But these issues are temporary, and should hopefully be fixed soon.

For those of you living in Lawton who are picking up our low-powered transmitter on 7.7 -- congrats! You shouldn’t be affected at all. But for everyone else, thanks for your patience while our engineering teams work on this.

