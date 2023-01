KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A collision closed a Kiowa Co. road Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

N 2220 Rd., just south of E 1630 Rd., reportedly closed around 9 a.m. due to a car accident.

It was reopened at around 10:30 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

