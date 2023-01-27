Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pence takes full responsibility after classified docs found

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, Nov. 17, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif. Pence will deliver a keynote address at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting this weekend in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home.

“Let me be clear about something: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said at an appearance at Florida International University. “Mistakes were made.”

The discovery made public by Pence’s team earlier this week marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. The Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of classified documents in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office.

Pence said, “I take full responsibility” for the documents being in his possession. He said he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully cooperate in any investigation.

Pence was at the university to talk about economic freedom and to sign copies of his new book, “So Help Me God.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few...
Man deals with property line issues after sale

Latest News

Authorities released a terrifying video showing an Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in...
GRAPHIC: ‘Terrifying video’ shows Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC