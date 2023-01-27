Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton.

Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening.

Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on all sides of the home - with guns drawn - and a drone in use.

Our photographer also reported seeing a young child coming out of the home. After some time, they said a person came out of the building and was placed in handcuffs.

We reached out to Lawton Police for information, and are awaiting details at this time.

