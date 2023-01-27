Sunglasses required for Friday | 1/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight’s forecast will be similar to last night: clear skies, light winds & cold temperatures. Walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Wind chills, much like the past few mornings, will feel more like the low to mid 20s.

The sunglasses will be required tomorrow as plenty of sunshine is expected. Sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph will bring temperatures to near-average tomorrow. Highs will soar into the upper 50s for most locations. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

The high temperatures will continue to climb heading into Saturday. Many will reach the mid 60s despite the afternoon clouds that are expected.

A cold front will move through Saturday night, setting us up for a significant and sudden drop in temperatures into early next week! A light chance for some showers will be possible for far southeastern areas in Texoma, but I expect most of us to stay dry.

The colder air will be felt quickly as lows on Sunday morning will fall down to the mid 20s. With north winds gusting into the 30s, wind chill values will be more like the teens for many walking out the door for church! High temperatures Sunday afternoon will only rise into the low/mid 40s.

Winter is not over yet because temperatures will continue to plummet, getting down to the low to upper 30s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. We’re not expected to get back up into the 40s until Thursday of next week!

With the cold temperatures does mean winter precipitation possible as our next winter weather disturbance is looking to move in during that timeframe of early-to-middle next week. While long-range models are showing agreement in terms of varying precipitation type and temperature trends, there is still some unknowns when it comes to the timing, coverage (both overall and of each precip. type) and total accumulations. We usually see variation and uncertainty among models when we are this far out (5-6 days), but the fact that we are already seeing moderate levels of guidance model confidence means that it’s not a bad idea to prepare already for what’s potentially to come. It is the opinion of the weather department that there is some more concern with this system (as opposed to the previous one) as it likely won’t be confined to just a single day and precipitation types include rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

