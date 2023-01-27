Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week | 1/27 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Happy Friday night Texoma! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow we will stay warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Early Sunday morning a cold front will come into Texoma and drop temperatures to be cold for all of next week. Temperatures will be in the low 40s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still fuzzy, so let’s break down everything we do and do not know. We are confident that Temperatures during the week will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. We are less confident on the timing of the precipitation and what type of precipitation we will receive. As opposed to last week’s winter storm, freezing rain and sleet are possible. The day that looks the most prone to winter weather happening is Tuesday. Long range forecast models, however, do not show agreement on the timing of the system Tuesday as some show freezing rain and sleet, and other models think no precipitation will occur. Wednesday there is also a chance for precipitation, but it is more likely this will be rain as temperatures will be above freezing. Thursday will be the last day with a chance of a wintry mix in the morning, but later in the day the weather pattern should break. This will lead to mostly sunny skies on Friday and temperatures climbing back to average.

Have a great weekend!

