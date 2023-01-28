‘Blood Bowl’ looks to generate donations between Lawton high schools

Expert Connections
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at Cameron University on Saturday, January 28th(KSWO)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High schools in Lawton are going head-to-head for a good cause, in the ‘Blood Bowl’. It’s a friendly blood drive competition between Eisenhower, Lawton High, and MacArthur.

It will be held at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th. The school that gets the most blood donations will win a cash prize.

The “Blood Bowl” is sponsored by Domino’s and Arvest Bank. All donors get a long sleeve t-shirt. Domino’s will provide the pizza.

“This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life.”

If you would like to donate blood, call the Oklahoma Blood Institute to make an appointment. Go to obi.org or call 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

