Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023.

Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Lane and Jones were both inside the bar the night of the shooting. Investigators say Lane left the bar shortly after 1:30 a.m., with Jones exiting the building not long after.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Jones standing by a privacy fence near the building just before 2 a.m. Investigators say Lane reached up and pointed a gun from the other side of the fence and fired once, hitting Jones. Lane reportedly ran to a nearby car and fled the scene.

Lane was arrested Tuesday after leading Lawton Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and others, on a high-speed chase through several counties.

In addition to the murder charge, Lane is charged with endangering others while eluding police, and having a firearm after a prior conviction.

Lane is in jail under a $1 million bond.

