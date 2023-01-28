Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers

Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony...
Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill.

A retirement ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Cache Creek Chapel.

Service members and civilian workers were all honored for their hard work and achievements.

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Ehrichs was looking ahead to the next phase of his life - but was grateful for his years of service.

“20 years seems like a long time, but looking back at it, it has flown by,” he said. “Fortunately, you remember the good times in the past and have a tendency to have the bad times fade away and become distant memories.”

Ehrichs said he hopes to open a custom woodworking business and spend more time with this family.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton

Latest News

Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting...
Learning Tree Academy holds “Parade of Nations”
Fort Sill honored one of its leaders as he stepped into a new role on Post.
Promotion ceremony held for Bridgadier General
PSO preparing for transmission improvement project
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at...
‘Blood Bowl’ looks to generate donations between Lawton high schools