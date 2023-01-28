Kids showcase cattle in Wichita Mountains Classic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids between the ages of five and 20 have the opportunity to show off their cattle on Saturday and Sunday at the Wichita Mountains Classic.

Around 2-hundred head of cattle are expected to be showcased by their proud owners at the event.

Executive Vice President for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Taron Epps says he hopes the event brings the community together.

“This being a heavily agricultural area, this is a way to come out and really support your community and support our youth so, even if your not here to show, come out and just show your support,” Epps said.

The winner will receive a cash prize and if you want to watch, there will be free entry.

Showing will begin at 8 in the morning at the Comanche county fairgrounds.

