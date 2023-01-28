Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Learning Tree Academy holds “Parade of Nations”

Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting...
Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting the different cultures around the world.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting the different cultures around the world.

During the week, students spent time learning about the country assigned to their classroom.

They participated in activities ranging from art projects to dances, all while learning facts about the countries.

Then at the end of the week, the whole school got see a special ”Parade of Nations.”

Phyllistine Foster, a special education teacher at the academy, said her favorite part about this annual assignment was watching the children during the parade.

“Seeing the different dance, the different dress, the different art and seeing all of the students parading around and being so happy about what they’ve actually accomplished,” she said. “It made me feel really good.”

Foster said she enjoys hosting the weekly activity each year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton

Latest News

Fort Sill honored one of its leaders as he stepped into a new role on Post.
Promotion ceremony held for Bridgadier General
Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony...
Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers
PSO preparing for transmission improvement project
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at...
‘Blood Bowl’ looks to generate donations between Lawton high schools