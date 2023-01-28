Learning Tree Academy holds “Parade of Nations”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting the different cultures around the world.

During the week, students spent time learning about the country assigned to their classroom.

They participated in activities ranging from art projects to dances, all while learning facts about the countries.

Then at the end of the week, the whole school got see a special ”Parade of Nations.”

Phyllistine Foster, a special education teacher at the academy, said her favorite part about this annual assignment was watching the children during the parade.

“Seeing the different dance, the different dress, the different art and seeing all of the students parading around and being so happy about what they’ve actually accomplished,” she said. “It made me feel really good.”

Foster said she enjoys hosting the weekly activity each year.

