Local artists performing in Arizona Super Bowl weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton artists working with the organization the Momentum of God or TMOG were invited to perform in Arizona during some of the Super Bowl performances.

The two travel to different parts of the world trying to relate to people through music.

Delice Claudy also known as Claudy D is a Christian hip-hop artist, whose own life was impacted by music.

“When I look at all the youth that we have that have been getting in trouble, it’s because they don’t have a good influence, people to look up to,” he said.

Claudy is from Haiti and moved here with his family at a young age.

In July he got a chance to go back to perform in Haiti where they donated things like food and hygiene items.

Claudy said TMOG is on a mission.

“I’m here to bridge the gap with music, we just influence the new generation that’s coming behind us anyway,” said Claudy.

Demetria Kolb goes by the stage name “So Real Tha Boss” and has been in music for 5 years.

She said she’s excited to have the opportunity to share her talent with different parts of the world while making a difference.

“We do hold events and all the proceeds do go back to a charitable contribution or to the community or wherever we desire to put it at that time,” said Kolb.

The Super Bowl performance is no different, they plan to use the funds to help provide more resources for kids, mental health, and substance abuse.

“I’m very blessed so I want to be able to bless others and it makes me feel good when I can give back, we do so much taking that we don’t really take the time out to give,” she said.

Both artists will be performing on February 12th in Temper, Arizona.

