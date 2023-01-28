Promotion ceremony held for Bridgadier General

Expert Connections
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill honored one of its leaders as he stepped into a new role on Post.

A ceremony was held Friday afternoon for Shane P. Morgan, who was promoted to Brigadier General at the Old Post Quadrangle.

Morgan has served Fort Sill as the Commandant of the Field Artillery School and Deputy Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence.

Speaking at his ceremony, Brig. Gen. Morgan described the promotion as a sign to keep moving forward.

”What does this promotion mean? It means continued service and more soldiering, doing more good for more people,” he said. “Soldiering is my passion, while always putting people first and using different ways to care for genuinely care for soldiers and families. Red legs first, fire strong, king of battle.”

He expressed his utmost gratitude for the people who made a difference in his career, who pushed and supported him on the path to Friday’s promotion.

