PSO preparing for transmission improvement project

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is getting ready to improve the local transmission system.

PSO’s East Lawton Transmission Improvements Project will focus on a major power line that starts at southeast 60th street and Gore and runs through to a substation on Fort Sill.

The company plan to rebuild about 10 miles of transmission line, as the current line has been in place for more than 60 years.

The roughly $23 million project is expected to begin in early February and run into late spring, after which crews will take mandatory break for the summer months.

Work will then resume in Fall, and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

