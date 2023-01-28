Restaurant Chef’s family speaks out after he was hit by a car and due to him not speaking English he feels his side is not being heard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on lee when hit by a car.

“We got a notice about an hour later to our house and then we arrived at the hospital, but the driver lie says our cook was walking in the middle of the street and he tried avoiding him, Brittney Ju, restaurant employee said.

The police report said the driver said he only hit Mr. Wong with the passenger-side mirror. Wong’s injuries are extensive, and his family said he’s in a lot of pain.

“He had hip surgery so far, and his shoulder is all cracked and throughout the rib, the zone has been cracked,” Ju said.

Compounding that pain? A language barrier, Wong is Chinese and said he feels his side of the story isn’t being taken seriously because he doesn’t speak English.

“He is still super angry he is already in so much pain and this person lies on him and says, he was walking in the middle of the street and all this stuff so he is very frustrated and we just want to get justice for our cook,” Ju said.

7news called the Lawton Police Department to see how they handle situations with people who do not speak English.

Their public information officer said they will call someone within the department who speaks that language or use Google translate. He personally has been called to translate for Korean speakers. But Ju said in this case that wasn’t done

“We are looking for justice for our cook, we just want the truth to be out there. Just because our cook does not speak English, I am here to speak for him,” Ju said.

Mr. Wong is still recovering at OU medical.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.