Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Restaurant Chef’s family speaks out after he was hit by a car and due to him not speaking English he feels his side is not being heard

A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighbor
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on lee when hit by a car.

“We got a notice about an hour later to our house and then we arrived at the hospital, but the driver lie says our cook was walking in the middle of the street and he tried avoiding him, Brittney Ju, restaurant employee said.

The police report said the driver said he only hit Mr. Wong with the passenger-side mirror. Wong’s injuries are extensive, and his family said he’s in a lot of pain.

“He had hip surgery so far, and his shoulder is all cracked and throughout the rib, the zone has been cracked,” Ju said.

Compounding that pain? A language barrier, Wong is Chinese and said he feels his side of the story isn’t being taken seriously because he doesn’t speak English.

“He is still super angry he is already in so much pain and this person lies on him and says, he was walking in the middle of the street and all this stuff so he is very frustrated and we just want to get justice for our cook,” Ju said.

7news called the Lawton Police Department to see how they handle situations with people who do not speak English.

Their public information officer said they will call someone within the department who speaks that language or use Google translate. He personally has been called to translate for Korean speakers. But Ju said in this case that wasn’t done

“We are looking for justice for our cook, we just want the truth to be out there. Just because our cook does not speak English, I am here to speak for him,” Ju said.

Mr. Wong is still recovering at OU medical.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

Latest News

Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, but a cold front will push through Sunday morning...
Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week | 1/27 PM
Furry Friend Friday: Boxer Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Boxer Mix
A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a...
Restaurant Chef’s family speaks out after he was hit by a car and due to him not speaking English he feels his side is not being heard
Furry Friend Friday: Boxer Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Boxer Mix