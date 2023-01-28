Stephens County Humane Society debuts remodeled cattery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Want to hang out with a cat, but not sure if you want to adopt? The perfect place just opened up in Stephens County.

The newly redesigned cattery was created with a goal to give the cats a fresh new space to live until they find their forever home.

With help from donors, the new space also works as an enrichment tool for the cats and includes toys, and a new wall they can use to climb on top of crates.

Stevens County Human Society Executive Director, Kelly Nelson says this room will not only benefit the cats, but the public as well.

“ We created this space so that the public maybe grab a cup of coffee, come down if you have a lunch hour or if you have 15 minutes and you need some mental health time. Come visit with our cats, you can sit and watch the cats, you can play with the cats, they will come to you. It’s great socialization for the cats and it’s fun to do,” Nelson said.

Nelson stated they have an open cattery, so the cats can roam freely inside the room and outside on their “catio”.

The room also has transition cages to help cats get socialized with other guests so they aren’t overwhelmed at first.

19 cats are calling the humane society home right now--- but they’re hopeful the new hang-out spot will help all the felines find their forever home soon.

