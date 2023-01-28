Teen court selected as finalist for award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teen Court of Lawton is 1 of 21 organizations chosen as finalists for the Oklahoma Non-profit Excellence award.

This award is presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Non-profits.

The state has almost 19 thousand non-profits to choose from across the state.

Each finalist will receive $5,000 and the winner gets $10,000.

Director Marcia Frazier said the money is much-needed.

“To get this prize money, funding will make all the difference in the world, because that will give us the funding to see maybe another 2,500 at risk youth and so it’s huge the award is great,” said Frazier.

Frazier said they lost some funding in the past year so she hopes they win.

The winner will be announced on April 22nd in Tulsa.

