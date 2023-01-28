Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Teen court selected as finalist for award

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teen Court of Lawton is 1 of 21 organizations chosen as finalists for the Oklahoma Non-profit Excellence award.

This award is presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Non-profits.

The state has almost 19 thousand non-profits to choose from across the state.

Each finalist will receive $5,000 and the winner gets $10,000.

Director Marcia Frazier said the money is much-needed.

“To get this prize money, funding will make all the difference in the world, because that will give us the funding to see maybe another 2,500 at risk youth and so it’s huge the award is great,” said Frazier.

Frazier said they lost some funding in the past year so she hopes they win.

The winner will be announced on April 22nd in Tulsa.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah.
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after...
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

Latest News

Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony...
Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers
PSO preparing for transmission improvement project
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at...
‘Blood Bowl’ looks to generate donations between Lawton high schools
Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday...
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar