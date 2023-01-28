Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warm Today, but Cold Front Tonight Brings Chances of Winter Weather Next Week | 1/28 AM

Today temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, but a cold front rolls through tonight and will cool Texoma into the 30s for next week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Happy Saturday Morning! Today we will stay warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Early Sunday morning a cold front will come into Texoma and drop temperatures to be cold for all of next week. Temperatures will be in the low 40s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still fuzzy, so let’s break down everything we know as of now.

We are confident that Temperatures during the week will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. We are less confident on the timing of the precipitation and what type of precipitation we will receive. As opposed to last week’s winter storm, freezing rain and sleet are possible.

The day that looks the most prone to winter weather happening is Monday night into Tuesday. Forecast models still do not show agreement on the exact timing, but Tuesday morning is looking the most likely to experience some kind of wintry mix. It is also unclear the type of precipitation it will be, but right now it is looking like some kind of freezing rain or sleet mixture. Wednesday there is also a chance for precipitation, with a wintry mix in the morning, which would transition to rain in the afternoon. Thursday will be the last day with a chance of a wintry mix in the morning, but Thursday is still in the air on what exactly will happen. This is all still subject to change as forecast models still are showing differences. Be sure to check back as the forecast evolves getting closer to next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
N 2220 Rd., just south of E 1630 Rd., reportedly closed around 9 a.m. due to a car accident.
Kiowa Co. road closes after car accident
Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few...
Man deals with property line issues after sale
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield

Latest News

Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, but a cold front will push through Sunday morning...
Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week | 1/27 PM
Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, but a cold front will push through Sunday morning...
Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week
Enjoy the next couple of days as steep temperature drop-off arrives on Sunday | 1/27 AM
Enjoy the next couple of days as steep temperature drop-off arrives on Sunday | 1/27 AM
Winter is not over yet- winter madness arrives next week | 1/26PM
Sunglasses required for Friday | 1/26PM