Warm Today, but Cold Front Tonight Brings Chances of Winter Weather Next Week | 1/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Happy Saturday Morning! Today we will stay warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Early Sunday morning a cold front will come into Texoma and drop temperatures to be cold for all of next week. Temperatures will be in the low 40s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still fuzzy, so let’s break down everything we know as of now.

We are confident that Temperatures during the week will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. We are less confident on the timing of the precipitation and what type of precipitation we will receive. As opposed to last week’s winter storm, freezing rain and sleet are possible.

The day that looks the most prone to winter weather happening is Monday night into Tuesday. Forecast models still do not show agreement on the exact timing, but Tuesday morning is looking the most likely to experience some kind of wintry mix. It is also unclear the type of precipitation it will be, but right now it is looking like some kind of freezing rain or sleet mixture. Wednesday there is also a chance for precipitation, with a wintry mix in the morning, which would transition to rain in the afternoon. Thursday will be the last day with a chance of a wintry mix in the morning, but Thursday is still in the air on what exactly will happen. This is all still subject to change as forecast models still are showing differences. Be sure to check back as the forecast evolves getting closer to next week.

Have a great weekend!

