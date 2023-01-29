After Hours with Cade Episode 3: Chloe Montana

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is the fifth largest city in the state, but breaking into the music industry as a musician living in Oklahoma can be a harrowing feat.

On After Hours with Cade, we sit with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.

My third guest is Chloe Montana, an emerging rapper and Lawton native. Montana has only recently begun her rap career in the past few years, but music, in general, has been a big part of her life since she was in grade school.

“I did choir in elementary, junior high, and high school. My parents played music all the time, so music has been a part of my life all my life. I love to sing, but I’m not a super serious singer. I dibble and dabble a little bit, but rap just comes easy to me; it’s natural.”

When Montana released a surprise birthday track in 2019 and received an outpour of positive feedback, that’s when she knew she needed to pursue the art as a career. She says that the support from friends and the community has helped her grow as an up-and-coming artist.

“I know people around town just simply from the jobs that I’ve had. I used to work at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for a while in the lab. So, I’ve met so many different people here in town just simply by that, but when I put out the music, like random people, you know, strangers, they notice who I am in the street, and they’re like, ‘oh, my God, it’s really you.’”

Another catalyst for Montana’s career and what drove her to pursue rap full-time was her husband’s passing. Her late husband, Foozy Montana, was a Lawton native and rap artist known around the community.

“When my husband passed away, personally, I couldn’t let his legacy just taper off or die off. I just felt the need to keep it going for him, me, and my son. My name actually came from my late husband. I naturally just picked up Montana, but Chloe, that’s my real name.”

Being from a small town has allowed Montana to push her creative boundaries and push into a different mindset to achieve her goals.

“I feel like I’m going to be a famous person seriously, and they’re gonna be like, ‘oh my god, are you from a small town?’ Yes. Small towns have gems; that’s what people need to understand. You know what I’m saying? It’s full of unexpected talent, and you wouldn’t know unless you were around or did your research.”

However, she likes to spend less time in the studio. Instead, inspiration for her music finds her throughout the day as she performs her daily activities.

“It’s going to sound so weird, but the majority of my songs I have written while I was doing stuff around the house like washing dishes, vacuuming, you know, house stuff that moms have to do. And that’s where I find the most creativity because my mind is going, but I’m still moving around doing the things that I need to do. I come to the studio when I’m ready to put it down, mix it up, and get it going.”

And while her entry into the music scene hasn’t been staggering, the limited opportunities in the area for growth have made it somewhat tedious. “It hasn’t been anything short of amazing, but it has its moments where things can be a little sticky and a bit cloudy, but you just keep going. If it’s something that you really want, you just keep going.”

“I think the artists here in Lawton need more opportunities to showcase their skills and get more exposure. It costs nothing to support your local talent and entertainment, but that’s just my opinion,” Montana continued.

In 2022 she dropped her first album, The Crown, along with multiple other collaborations, and the response has been excellent.

“I think people were really shocked to see that I could accomplish the magnitude of a whole project. Dropping the album, I learned who I am as an artist. I learned the different avenues that I could take to express myself more, and I’m ready to see how the world feels about the new stuff.”

“People are actually asking for more, so the pressure is on right now. I’m ready, I’m up for the job, and the next project that I drop is going to be even better than the first. The second project is all me, and that’s what I felt I needed to give. And I’m going to keep coming back with more and more,” Montana said.

“I plan on dropping some really hot music, explosive videos, and doing more shows for sure. This summer, I am active and outside doing more shows, photoshoots, appearances, and I’m going to try to squeeze in more things for the community.” she continued.

The lead single for her upcoming album is projected to release sometime in the next few months, along with other singles for the forthcoming body of work.

Chloe Montana can be found online on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Facebook as Chloe Montana. She can also be found on Instagram under realchloemontana.

