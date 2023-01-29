Expert Connections
Child found in Ardmore church dumpster

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster at an Ardmore church.

The child was found Saturday afternoon around 3 pm.

Ardmore police said the child is still alive and in stable condition as of Saturday night.

Police told KXII the child was not a newborn, but a very young child. Officers are investigating and said they will release more information as they can.

APD thanked the agencies who worked together to get the child to safety, including SOAS and Air Evac, the Ardmore Fire Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and many more.

