Cold Front Tonight Sets up Potential for Freezing Rain/Sleet Early Next Week | 1/28 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)

Happy Saturday evening! Today we saw lots of sunshine with comfortable temperatures all day long. Unfortunately, this will not stick around as our next cold front will roll through Texoma tonight. This will bring temperatures tomorrow down to the low 40s for most of Texoma. Temperatures will continue to drop going into Monday where temperatures will drop below freezing, setting up the potential for some slick conditions throughout the week.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday morning and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still up in the air, so let’s break down everything we know as of now.

We are confident that Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. Confidence is also increasing that Monday night into Tuesday will produce some type of ice glazing through the Texoma region. We still do not know if it will be freezing rain or sleet, but both can lead to slick road conditions regardless.

After Tuesday, another round of mixed precipitation will start Wednesday morning. Unlike Tuesday, temperatures will climb above freezing and the precipitation will transition to a cold rain as the sun comes out. Thursday is setting up to be similar to Wednesday, with a wintry mix early in the day, but as the sun comes out temperatures will climb above freezing and transition into a cold rain.

After Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the return of temperatures to the 50s with lots of sunshine!

Have a great Sunday!

