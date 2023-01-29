Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cold Front Tonight Sets up Potential for Freezing Rain/Sleet Early Next Week | 1/28 PM

A cold front will roll through tonight brining cold arctic air to Texoma for the next week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Happy Saturday evening! Today we saw lots of sunshine with comfortable temperatures all day long. Unfortunately, this will not stick around as our next cold front will roll through Texoma tonight. This will bring temperatures tomorrow down to the low 40s for most of Texoma. Temperatures will continue to drop going into Monday where temperatures will drop below freezing, setting up the potential for some slick conditions throughout the week.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday morning and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still up in the air, so let’s break down everything we know as of now.

We are confident that Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. Confidence is also increasing that Monday night into Tuesday will produce some type of ice glazing through the Texoma region. We still do not know if it will be freezing rain or sleet, but both can lead to slick road conditions regardless.

After Tuesday, another round of mixed precipitation will start Wednesday morning. Unlike Tuesday, temperatures will climb above freezing and the precipitation will transition to a cold rain as the sun comes out. Thursday is setting up to be similar to Wednesday, with a wintry mix early in the day, but as the sun comes out temperatures will climb above freezing and transition into a cold rain.

After Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the return of temperatures to the 50s with lots of sunshine!

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday...
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
N 2220 Rd., just south of E 1630 Rd., reportedly closed around 9 a.m. due to a car accident.
Kiowa Co. road closes after car accident

Latest News

A cold front will roll through tonight brining cold arctic air to Texoma for the next week.
Cold Front Tonight Sets up Potential for Freezing Rain/Sleet Early Next Week | 1/28 PM
Today temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, but a cold front rolls through tonight and...
Warm Today, but Cold Front Tonight Brings Chances of Winter Weather Next Week | 1/28 AM
Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, but a cold front will push through Sunday morning...
Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week | 1/27 PM
Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, but a cold front will push through Sunday morning...
Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week