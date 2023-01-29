Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM

Winter weather starts Monday morning with freezing rain possible most of the week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday morning and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still up in the air, so let’s break down everything we know as of now.

We are confident that Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. There will be multiple waves of precipitation throughout the week. Wave one will begin on Monday, and we expect scattered chances for freezing rain. This will be at most a light glazing, but accumulation is possible. Tuesday morning will begin wave two, and we expect this to be the best chance for ice accumulation. This will be more widespread across the entire Texoma region.

After Tuesday, a third wave of precipitation will start Wednesday morning. Unlike Tuesday, temperatures will climb above freezing and the precipitation will transition to a cold rain as the sun comes out. Thursday is setting up to be similar to Wednesday, with a wintry mix early in the day, but as the sun comes out temperatures will climb above freezing and transition into a cold rain.

After Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the return of temperatures to the 50s with lots of sunshine!

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday...
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a...
Language barrier leaves alleged victim feeling unheard
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at...
‘Blood Bowl’ looks to generate donations between Lawton high schools

Latest News

A cold front will roll through tonight brining cold arctic air to Texoma for the next week.
Cold Front Tonight Sets up Potential for Freezing Rain/Sleet Early Next Week | 1/28 PM
A cold front will roll through tonight brining cold arctic air to Texoma for the next week.
Cold Front Tonight Sets up Potential for Freezing Rain/Sleet Early Next Week | 1/28 PM
Today temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, but a cold front rolls through tonight and...
Warm Today, but Cold Front Tonight Brings Chances of Winter Weather Next Week | 1/28 AM
Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, but a cold front will push through Sunday morning...
Warm Saturday Expected, but Winter Precipitation in the Forecast for Next Week | 1/27 PM