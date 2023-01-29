Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.

Our next big weather system will start as soon as Monday morning and will go all the way until Friday. The details on how the system will progress are still up in the air, so let’s break down everything we know as of now.

We are confident that Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will remain cold (20s and 30s). We are also confident that moisture will be present in the atmosphere, which is the main ingredient to producing precipitation. There will be multiple waves of precipitation throughout the week. Wave one will begin on Monday, and we expect scattered chances for freezing rain. This will be at most a light glazing, but accumulation is possible. Tuesday morning will begin wave two, and we expect this to be the best chance for ice accumulation. This will be more widespread across the entire Texoma region.

After Tuesday, a third wave of precipitation will start Wednesday morning. Unlike Tuesday, temperatures will climb above freezing and the precipitation will transition to a cold rain as the sun comes out. Thursday is setting up to be similar to Wednesday, with a wintry mix early in the day, but as the sun comes out temperatures will climb above freezing and transition into a cold rain.

After Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the return of temperatures to the 50s with lots of sunshine!

Have a great Sunday!

