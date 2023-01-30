Commissioners meeting held in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commission met today inside the courthouse.

Commissioners discussed several issues including cooperative agreements and roadwork maintenance.

In an executive session, they also spoke on matters concerning the safety and security of inmates at the Stephens County Jail.

County Commissioner of District One, Kreg Murphree said, “We went through normal business proceedings in there, but we did go into executive session to discuss upgrades in the jail, and so we did improve the upgrades in the jail to upgrade the camera system, improve the lock system in there, and just overall maintenance in the jail.”

Meetings are open to the public, every Monday at 9:30 a.m. for anyone in the community to attend.

