Duncan names new Police Chief

By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Duncan has announced Acting-Police Chief Bo Walker will be taking over the full time job.

In November, Walker was named Acting Chief after longtime Police Chief Danny Ford announced his retirement.

Walker is a 31-year veteran of law enforcement and has served numerous roles within the Duncan Police Department, including Second in Command of the administration of personnel and operations, provided direct oversight and operational management of the Detective Division, Patrol Division, and Communications Division and assisted with policy development and functioned as a Drug Recognition Expert.

He previously supervised Patrol Division, Advanced Accident Team, Dive Team, and Lake Patrol and is the Special Response Team Commander providing threat assessment, on scene delegation and leadership at emergency sites.

“It is an honor to be selected for the Chief’s position,” Walker said in a statement. “We have a great department because of employees that work for our organization and because of the support of our community. I am proud to be a part of the Duncan Police Department, which I view as the best in the state, and possibly the nation.”

Walker previously assisted and responded with Ada Police Department, City of Medford Police Department, and the City of Comanche Police Department prior to his service with City of Duncan Police Department.

