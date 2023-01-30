Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Family home deemed total loss after fire

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27.

Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins.

Comanche County Emergency management said it happened around 10:45 a.m.. Fire crews worked to contain it into the evening hours.

The home was occupied at the time. Everyone got out safely, as well as one dog and one cat.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

First responders showed up in force to fight the fire, including crews from Wichita Mountain Estates, Medicine Park, Meers, Porter Hill, and Fort Sill Fire departments.

