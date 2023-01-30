Expert Connections
Freezing rain and sleet return to Texoma skies tomorrow morning | 1/30 PM

By Josh Reiter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain and sleet will be very sporadic and light tonight, with most staying dry between now and midnight. Temperatures won’t drop much more compared to what it says on the thermometer right now, getting down to the low 20s early tomorrow morning with wind chills in the teens and single digits as winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. By 3 AM precipitation will start back up in North Texas, moving north into Southwest Oklahoma by 6 AM.

Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day as sleet & freezing rain will pop-up and spread across Texoma through the morning hours, worsening road conditions for the driving commute. If you have to get behind the wheel tomorrow, take it slow and cautiously while leaving ample room between you and other cars. Additional accumulations of ice/sleet will range between 0.10″ and 0.25″, with better coverage for southeastern counties. The main coverage of wintry precipitation will move off to the east by the early afternoon, but isolated hit/miss showers will persist through the afternoon especially in North Texas.

The forecast gets a little tricky on Wednesday, as there are question marks in regard to timing/coverage as well as if/when the transition from wintry mix --> rain will occur. Freezing rain looks to be limited to North Texas and counties along the Red River in Southwest Oklahoma during the morning hours, gradually moving north to cover most of Texoma throughout the afternoon and evening. Ice and sleet accumulations will range between 0.25″-0.50″ on the ground and roadways (culmination of the previous couple of days), leading to dangerously slick and hazardous driving conditions. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will rise slightly above freezing for a period of time, allowing for some melting of ice on roadways and cold rain to fall from the skies as opposed to wintry precipitation.

Wintry precipitation will continue to be isolated-to-scattered heading into Thursday morning, eventually transitioning to rain once temperatures rise above freezing in the mid-to-late morning hours. Temperatures on Thursday will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Late in the day, both coverage of precipitation and clouds will decrease from north to south, with some in Southwest Oklahoma even being able to have a clear view of the sunset.

Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast by Friday, with temperatures rising into the 60s to kick off the weekend.

