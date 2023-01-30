Lawton Public Schools hosting events all February long for Black History Month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Black History Month, Lawton Public Schools will be hosting a multitude of events throughout February to celebrate.

7News spoke with Dr. Regina DeLoach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, about a few of those upcoming events.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, at the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University, they will hold the signing of the proclamation, signaling the beginning of Black History Month.

If adverse weather forces the event to cancel, it will be moved to Saturday, February 4, at the same time and location.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, via Zoom, they’re going to host the 30th African American Heritage Month Teen Conference. Dr. DeLoach says the virtual scavenger hunt will be held at all three middle schools and be spearheaded by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. The middle schoolers will use hints about influential leaders in history to advance throughout the scavenger hunt.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 6, the Epsilon Delta Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa will present “The Presence of Influential Black Men and Women” at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

It is designed to help African American children understand that they were also included in the bible, provides them with an identity, and help them strive for success. It will be held twice throughout February, with each event focusing on different themes.

For more information on these and other upcoming events during February, you can visit Lawton Public School’s website here.

