Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MacArthur High School Crowns Mr. MHS 2023

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School held its annual Mr. MHS Assembly to determine which senior will be crowned the top senior male, a role model for other students, on Friday, January 27.

The theme for this year was The Rise of the Highlander, Episode 2023 of the Star Wars story. Students decided on the theme, and teachers were able to construct a script, then plan the open number and decorate accordingly.

This year, eight seniors fought for the title of Mr. MHS, going through multiple rounds of judging, which included putting together a talent number, including their peers.

Kristen Keplinger, the activities director for MacArthur High, says it’s always thrilling to see the talents the students showcase and that it’s fun for the student body to see the seniors enjoying themselves during their last few months.

“It’s always fun to see what they come up with because it’s always out of the ordinary. They’re always super unique; they’re always creative with what they present on stage in front of all their peers. It takes a whole team to put this show on, and so for everybody to work together and see that final product is always really exciting,” Keplinger said.

And by the end of multiple rounds of judging, Senior Matthew Aguilar was crowned Mr. MHS. If Mr. Aguilar’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he’s the same student who worked effortlessly to help bring a naval memorial to town in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
Winter weather starts Monday morning with freezing rain possible most of the week.
Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton
Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar

Latest News

Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house...
Family home deemed total loss after fire
Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams
Mistrial declared in Jerry Anderson case
Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams
Mistrial Case
Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house...
House fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday