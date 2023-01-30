MacArthur High School Crowns Mr. MHS 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School held its annual Mr. MHS Assembly to determine which senior will be crowned the top senior male, a role model for other students, on Friday, January 27.

The theme for this year was The Rise of the Highlander, Episode 2023 of the Star Wars story. Students decided on the theme, and teachers were able to construct a script, then plan the open number and decorate accordingly.

This year, eight seniors fought for the title of Mr. MHS, going through multiple rounds of judging, which included putting together a talent number, including their peers.

Kristen Keplinger, the activities director for MacArthur High, says it’s always thrilling to see the talents the students showcase and that it’s fun for the student body to see the seniors enjoying themselves during their last few months.

“It’s always fun to see what they come up with because it’s always out of the ordinary. They’re always super unique; they’re always creative with what they present on stage in front of all their peers. It takes a whole team to put this show on, and so for everybody to work together and see that final product is always really exciting,” Keplinger said.

And by the end of multiple rounds of judging, Senior Matthew Aguilar was crowned Mr. MHS. If Mr. Aguilar’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he’s the same student who worked effortlessly to help bring a naval memorial to town in 2022.

