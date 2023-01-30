Expert Connections
Mistrial declared in Jerry Anderson case

Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams.
By Destany Fuller and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused in the shooting death of a man in 2020.

Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams. He’s accused of shooting and killing him.

Court documents say witnesses told investigators that while Anderson and Williams were at the Outlaw Motorcycle club, Anderson pulled out a pistol, placed it at the bar, then picked it up and waved it around. That’s when investigators say the gun fired, hitting Williams in the head.

As far as the trial goes, court records show a jury was unable to render a verdict, and therefore declared a mistrial.

The case will be retried at the Comanche County Courthouse in June of this year.

