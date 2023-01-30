Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts ‘Blood Bowl’ in partnership with Lawton Public Schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute partnered with Lawton Public Schools in hosting a “Blood Bowl” Saturday, January 28.

The event was a challenge between the three local high schools. Each person who donated blood got the chance to vote for their favorite school.

The school with the most votes won a cash prize sponsored by Arvest and Domino’s pizza.

Executive director Christie Chambers said the organization has a great need for donations right now.

“We are just excited to be able to have something like this, bring the community together,” Chambers said. “We’ve had some really rough years in the blood donations, so we are still trying to recover from it.”

Chambers said someone needs blood every 2 seconds, and each donation can help save up to 3 lives.

The 1st place won $2,000 dollars for their activities department while 2nd place won $1,000.

