Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts ‘Blood Bowl’ in partnership with Lawton Public Schools

Executive director Christie Chambers said the organization has a great need for donations right now.
By Marilyn Cater and Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute partnered with Lawton Public Schools in hosting a “Blood Bowl” Saturday, January 28.

The event was a challenge between the three local high schools. Each person who donated blood got the chance to vote for their favorite school.

The school with the most votes won a cash prize sponsored by Arvest and Domino’s pizza.

Executive director Christie Chambers said the organization has a great need for donations right now.

“We are just excited to be able to have something like this, bring the community together,” Chambers said. “We’ve had some really rough years in the blood donations, so we are still trying to recover from it.”

Chambers said someone needs blood every 2 seconds, and each donation can help save up to 3 lives.

The 1st place won $2,000 dollars for their activities department while 2nd place won $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday...
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
Winter weather starts Monday morning with freezing rain possible most of the week.
Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM
One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today, trying to figure out just how many homeless...
Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today counting the homeless population

Latest News

The event was a challenge between the three high schools, each person who donated blood got the...
OBI Blood Bowl
NAACP
Lawton NAACP chapter releases statement regarding Tyre Nichols’ death
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Monday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
Star Wars Actor visits