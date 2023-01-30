‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Star Wars fans probably remember the character “Boba Fett”. Lawton community members had the chance to meet the actor who brought the beloved character to life.

Daniel Logan is best known for his portrayal in the 2002 film, Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones.

Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive autographs and chat with the adored actor.

Logan has become a fan favorite thanks to his legendary character. Some who attended the meet in greet had already met the actor before but still decided to wait for another chance.

The response left Logan thankful to connect with so many local fans.

“To be able you know, to touch people in ways that they are now constantly coming back and saying ‘Hey, you know I supported you back then, and I’m still supporting you today and I’ll support you again wherever you go next,’ it’s humbling you know.” said Logan.

Logan has visited Oklahoma City and Tulsa already, marking Lawton as his final stop in the state.

Those who weren’t able to attend the meet and greet, don’t worry. Logan created a Facebook page, called “Bounty Boxes” for all the “Boba Fett” fans out there.

The oage allows fans to connect with other Star Wars supporters, and keep up with the actor himself.

