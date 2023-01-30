Expert Connections
State Fire Marshal’s office investigating deadly house fire in Davidson

According to reports, three children died in the fire around 10:30 on Sunday night.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate after a overnight house fire reportedly killed three in southwest Oklahoma.

When asked about the fire, Tillman County Emergency Management directed KSWO to contact the state office.

We are currently waiting for a call back from that office to confirm details surrounding the fire.

