U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night.

The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan.

Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, felony eluding while endangering others, domestic violence, and malicious damage to property.

LPD’s SWAT Team helped to execute the search warrant on a home off 69th and Delta Avenue.

Marshalls also tell us that Buchanan was then arrested without incident.

Buchanan is listed as a current inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center while he remains in state hold.

