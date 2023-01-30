Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave.

According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.

Another man, Johnny Taylor, was transported from the scene with injuries from a disturbance.

LPD says after investigating the incident and questioning Taylor, he was charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm after a felony conviction.

No other details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.